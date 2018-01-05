>
>

Leg shape and jeans

 
Leg shape and jeans


Question 3/6 :

Your friends often say:
 •  You've got endless legs
 •  You've got gorgeous legs
 •  You've got legs to die for
 •  You've got legs like a supermodel


  
  


3
Fashion Editor
24/04/2008

Don't miss...
Ten men who you don’t want to marry The funniest A-list reactions to the paparazzi
The Strict Rules the Royal Family Must FollowPlay Our 2048 Game!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         