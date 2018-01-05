>
>

Physical flaw

 
Physical flaw


Question 4/6 :

Which part of your lower body would you like to get rid of or change?
 •  Your muscular calves
 •  Your flabby thighs
 •  Your knobbly knees
 •  Your saggy bum


  
  


4
Fashion Editor
24/04/2008

Don't miss...
Next Week's Hollyoaks SpoilersNaturally beautiful celebrities
Christmas 2013: The best gift ideas for menThe longest celebrity relationships
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         