Tall girls will love these flared jeans. Not too close to the body, they create a fine line and an up-to-the-minute look. Light in colour, they're ideal for daywear, teamed with a top that nips in at the hips to create curves and glamour.



La Redoute flared jeans - around £30

Information: 0870 050 0455 and www.laredoute..co.uk