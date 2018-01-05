Slim body shape



© Asos



You need jeans that assert your sexiness without being too imposing.



Jeans that work well on you: Skinnies.

Skinnies are about in all the colours of the rainbow this season, from muted tones to fluorescent shades. Try bold colours: you're lucky enough to be able to pull them off. Your jeans should be long and tight at the ankle to flatter your figure, and not too high-waisted so they're comfy and don't cut your figure in two.



Wear with: A blouse and thin-heeled sandals for a feminine look, and a jacket over the top in between seasons, or team with open ankle boots for a rockier look. Don't wear wedges with skinnies. Ballerina pumps are better, provided they're bright, sparkly or have a little bit of detailing to add a little something.



Other styles that will look great on you: As you're very slim, you can also try out one of this year's wardrobe must-haves: large, high-waisted jeans. You can also do flares. With either, make sure they're tight around your bum and hips and only flare at the bottom... you don't want to look like you're wearing a tent.



Avoid: Narrow jeans, which can drown you and make you look gaunt.



> Check out our selection of skinnies!