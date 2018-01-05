Hourglass, curvy body shape



You're well-proportioned with gorgeous curves, and you need a pair of jeans that will highlight your femininity and flatter your figure.



Jeans that work well on you: Flares.

The cut of these jeans hugs your bum and thighs, and widens out at the bottom, covering almost all of your shoes. Those who are lucky enough to have curves in all the right places look stunning in boot-cut jeans. Eva Mendes and Jennifer Lopez both look awesome in flares. Stretchy, tight-fitting flares suit full figures, and if you're on the slim side, go for more classic jeans to highlight your curves without flattening them.



Wear with: High heels, to lengthen your figure. Try colourful wedges for a Seventies feel, or strappy sandals with narrow heels (not stilettos, which will look too fine next to flares). Up top, wear something tight-fitting or a short transparent blouse. In the evening, brave bustiers (they're still in this summer, by the way!) and a fitted jacket.



Other styles that will look great on you: Narrow cut jeans and dark skinnies if you have heavy thighs.



Avoid: Long, oversized blouses: the potato sack look doesn't suit curves!



