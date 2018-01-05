Tall and slim body shape

© Bash

You have a tall, willowy figure, long arms and legs and an undefined chest and waist. Your jeans need to give you the illusion of more shape and give your figure some definition.



Jeans that work well on you: large jeans.

A real must for 2008, the retro cut large jeans are similar to flares, the difference being that these ones widen from your hips all the way down to your shoes. In a high-waisted version, they go up to the belly button and shape your rear (ideal if you want a bit of lift!). In light colours, these jeans give a nod to the hippy look, and darker pairs are smart enough to wear on a night out.



Wear with: Anything you'd wear flares with, plus big heels! Team with a little shirt, a figure-hugging top or a short jacket.



Other styles that will look great on you: If you're not a fan of the hippy look, you can also get away with wearing skinny jeans, preferably brightly coloured ones. And tall as you are, you have the added bonus of not being obliged to wear heels, though wedge heels also suit you.



Avoid: Narrow jeans don't flatter tall, slim figures.



> Check out our selection of large jeans!





