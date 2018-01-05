Curvy body shape



© La Redoute



You have curves to die for, but you may wish you weren't quite so voluptuous! You need jeans that slim down and lengthen your figure.



Jeans that work well on you: Narrow jeans.

These hug your bum a little and stay narrow down the length of the leg, right to the ankle. Narrow jeans suit curvy girls because they create continuity between the top of your thighs and the bottom of your calves, slimming and lengthening your bod. Jennifer Aniston is a huge fan of narrow jeans.



Wear with: Anything feminine and fashionable, to dress up fairly plain, basic jeans. Team with a sexy, tight-fitting top for evening, along with a pretty belt. Another option is a blouse, heels and a wristful of shint bangles. Avoid oversized sweaters and anything that doesn't show off enough of your curves.



Other styles that will look great on you: Skinny jeans, oh yes! They highlight your slender lower legs. Wear with a blouse or tunic that covers your hips and bum for serious sex appeal.



Avoid: Large jeans that squash and weigh down your figure.



> Check out our selection of narrow jeans!