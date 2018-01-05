>
>

Jeans and body shape test

 
Jeans and body shape test
© Bensimon


Question 1/6 :

What summer togs do you tend to go for?
 •  Short skirts
 •  Empire line dresses
 •  Linen shorts, cropped or full-length trousers
 •  You can get away with anything you want


  
  


1
Fashion Editor
24/04/2008

Don't miss...
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the yearsNext Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Homemade Valentine's Day cardsDelicious ideas for Pancake Day
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         