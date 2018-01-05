|
Street Style: Fashion Battle
Ditch those ice-creams, put down that cider; it's time for our weekly fashion fight!
We've detected some strong vintage vibes on our fashion radar this week, as well as some DIY designs and super-hot hairstyles, but which of these Street Stylers gets your vote?
Look One: Party Prints
The fact that Amanda made these leggings herself already gives her an edge - we wish we had that kind of talent!
Casual, block coloured tops set against bold and bright trousers is a classic look for the summer season - Amanda has is spot on. Plus chunky jewels and vintage glasses
are always winners.
Look Two: City Chic
Battered espadrilles and a top-knot goes a long way.
Romy's understated look is really doing it for us, the subtle lace top and fantastic fringe tick every box for chic styling.
Look Three: Vintage Vibes
Wedge boots always rub us up the right way. The jacket and off-beat accessories
really pull this look together.
Heather has mastered the vintage look without becoming a cliché - now that's worth a medal in itself.
Street style ...