Street Style: Fashion Battle Ditch those ice-creams, put down that cider; it's time for our weekly fashion fight!



We've detected some strong vintage vibes on our fashion radar this week, as well as some DIY designs and super-hot hairstyles, but which of these Street Stylers gets your vote?

Look One: Party Prints



Casual, block coloured tops set against bold and bright trousers is a classic look for the summer season - Amanda has is spot on. Plus chunky jewels and vintage The fact that Amanda made these leggings herself already gives her an edge - we wish we had that kind of talent!Casual, block coloured tops set against bold and bright trousers is a classic look for the summer season - Amanda has is spot on. Plus chunky jewels and vintage glasses are always winners. Look Two: City Chic Battered espadrilles and a top-knot goes a long way. Romy's understated look is really doing it for us, the subtle lace top and fantastic fringe tick every box for chic styling. Look Three: Vintage Vibes

Wedge boots always rub us up the right way. The jacket and off-beat accessories really pull this look together. Heather has mastered the vintage look without becoming a cliché - now that's worth a medal in itself.

