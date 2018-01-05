>
Spring - Summer

Street Style: Fashion Battle

Street Style: Fashion Battle

Ditch those ice-creams, put down that cider; it's time for our weekly fashion fight!

We've detected some strong vintage vibes on our fashion radar this week, as well as some DIY designs and super-hot hairstyles, but which of these Street Stylers gets your vote?

Look One: Party Prints 

- Street Style: Fashion Battle
The fact that Amanda made these leggings herself already gives her an edge - we wish we had that kind of talent!

Casual, block coloured tops set against bold and bright trousers is a classic look for the summer season - Amanda has is spot on. Plus chunky jewels and vintage glasses are always winners.

Look Two: City Chic 

Battered espadrilles and a top-knot goes a long way.
Romy's understated look is really doing it for us, the subtle lace top and fantastic fringe tick every box for chic styling.

Look Three: Vintage Vibes 

Wedge boots always rub us up the right way. The jacket and off-beat accessories really pull this look together.
Heather has mastered the vintage look without becoming a cliché - now that's worth a medal in itself.


Street style ...
London Fashion Week April 2012  May 2012 



Which look gets your vote?
Look One: Party Prints
Look Two: City Chic
Look Three: Vintage Vibes

  

25/05/2012
Tags Spring - Summer
Rank this page: 

