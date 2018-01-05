Albums
Cannes: who tops the style stakes?
Elsa Zylberstein at the 2008 Cannes Film Festival
© Cartier - Image.net
Question 11/15 :
Yellow is definitely the trend for summer, and Elsa Zylberstein is lovin' it. Your verdict?
• Yes
• No
Questions:
11
28/05/2008
Article Plan
Cannes Film Festival: who tops the style stakes?
▼
Photos from Cannes 2008
Vahina Giocante at the 2008 Cannes Film Festival
Penelope Cruz at 2008 Cannes Film Festival in white gown and Chopard jewellery
Doutzen Kroes at 2008 Cannes Film Festival in Roberto Cavalli dress
Aissa Maiga at 2008 Cannes Film Festival in Christian Dior dress
Sonia Rolland at 2008 Cannes Film Festival in Elie Saab dress
Madonna at 2008 Cannes Film Festival Chanel dress and Chopard jewellery
Ludivine Sagnier at 2008 Cannes Film Festival in Miu Miu dress
Monica Bellucci at 2008 Cannes Film Festival in Dior dress and Cartier jewellery
Amira Casar at 2008 Cannes Film Festival in Yves Saint Laurent dress and Pierre Hardy shoes
Sunshine
Gwyneth Paltrow at 2008 Cannes Film Festival in Chanel dress
Eva Herzigova at 2008 Cannes Film Festival in Dior dress and Chopard jewellery
Aishwarya Rai at 2008 Cannes Film Festival in pink dress
Eva Longoria at the 2008 Cannes Film Festival
The jury's verdict!
05/01/2018
