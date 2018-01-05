>
>
Cannes: who tops the style stakes?

Penelope Cruz at 2008 Cannes Film Festival in white gown and Chopard jewellery

 
Penelope Cruz at 2008 Cannes Film Festival in white gown and Chopard jewellery
© Chopard


Question 3/15 :

Does Penelope Cruz's immaculate white gown and Chopard jewellery do it for you?
 •  Yes
 •  No


  
  


Questions: 3


Fashion Editor
28/05/2008

Don't miss...
Stars who married the same person twice ...The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
Christmas 2013: The best gift ideas for men50 of the most beautiful castles in the world
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         