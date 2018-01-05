>
>
Cannes: who tops the style stakes?

Vahina Giocante at the 2008 Cannes Film Festival

 
Vahina Giocante at the 2008 Cannes Film Festival
© Chopard


Question 2/15 :

French beauty Vahina Giocante certainly likes to make a statement! Does her yellow muslin dress get your vote?
 •  Yes
 •  No


  
  


Questions: 2


Fashion Editor
28/05/2008

Don't miss...
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyoneMeghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
Celebrity kids: Celebs with their offspringRare baby names
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         