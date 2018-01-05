>
>
Cannes: who tops the style stakes?

Ludivine Sagnier at 2008 Cannes Film Festival in Miu Miu dress

 
Ludivine Sagnier at 2008 Cannes Film Festival in Miu Miu dress
© Miu Miu


Question 8/15 :

Actress Ludivine Sagnier sported the girliest look on the red carpet, with her Marilyn curls and pink satin gown by Miu Miu...but does it get your thumbs up?
 •  Yes
 •  No


  
  


Questions: 8


Fashion Editor
28/05/2008

Don't miss...
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your Day
The Strict Rules the Royal Family Must FollowCeleb Couples We Had Forgotten Once Dated
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         