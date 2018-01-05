>
>
Cannes: who tops the style stakes?

Aishwarya Rai at 2008 Cannes Film Festival in pink dress

 
Aishwarya Rai at 2008 Cannes Film Festival in pink dress
© Swarovski


Question 14/15 :

Bollywood actress and L'Oréal lovely Aishwarya Rai was radiant in this pink robe, accessorised with a Swarovski clutch. Did she pull off pink on the red carpet?
 •  Yes
 •  No


  
  


Questions: 14


Fashion Editor
28/05/2008

Don't miss...
Metallic Hair: the colours trending on InstagramBeauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
The best ideas for New Year's Eve worldwide!Celebrity couples getting married in 2018
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         