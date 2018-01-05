>
>
Cannes: who tops the style stakes?

Aissa Maiga at 2008 Cannes Film Festival in Christian Dior dress

 
Aissa Maiga at 2008 Cannes Film Festival in Christian Dior dress
© Dior


Question 5/15 :

Actress Aïssa Maiga plumped for a Dior gown and a pure Sixties look, from her chignon right down to her shoes. Swingin'?
 •  Yes
 •  No


  
  


Questions: 5


Fashion Editor
28/05/2008

Don't miss...
Celebrity Men with GlassesDIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your love
Hot celebrity men in uniformDiscover the REAL names of these celebrities
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         