Cannes: who tops the style stakes?

The jury's verdict!

   


Survey results:
Q1 - Jury member Natalie Portman went for classic chic in a Chanel gown. Winner?
Yes
78 %
No
21 %
Q2 - French beauty Vahina Giocante certainly likes to make a statement! Does her yellow muslin dress get your vote?
Yes
20 %
No
79 %
Q3 - Does Penelope Cruz's immaculate white gown and Chopard jewellery do it for you?
Yes
68 %
No
31 %
Q4 - L'Oréal face Doutzen Kroes was electric in Roberto Cavalli. Worth it?
Yes
72 %
No
27 %
Q5 - Actress Aïssa Maiga plumped for a Dior gown and a pure Sixties look, from her chignon right down to her shoes. Swingin'?
Yes
17 %
No
82 %
Q6 - Former Miss France Sonia Rolland opted for this flowing gown by red-carpet fave Elie Saab. Wise choice?
Yes
83 %
No
16 %
Q7 - Madonna left her leotard behind, thankfully, and plumped for haute couture Chanel and Chopard diamonds. Is her outfit a winner?
Yes
10 %
No
89 %
Q8 - Actress Ludivine Sagnier sported the girliest look on the red carpet, with her Marilyn curls and pink satin gown by Miu Miu...but does it get your thumbs up?
Yes
65 %
No
34 %
Q9 - Cartier jewellery and a Dior gown for the gorgeous Monica Bellucci, statuesque as ever. Are you a fan of her contrasting look?
Yes
61 %
No
38 %
Q10 - Loyal to YSL, Amira Casar wore a sequin dress by the French fashion house, teamed with dramatic Pierre Hardy shoes. Right choice?
Yes
12 %
No
87 %
Q11 - Yellow is definitely the trend for summer, and Elsa Zylberstein is lovin' it. Your verdict?
Yes
60 %
No
39 %
Q12 - Gwyneth Paltrow dares to bare in this Chanel dress with plunging V-neck. A bold choice, but was it the right one?
Yes
55 %
No
44 %
Q13 - In a lacy Dior creation and Chopard jewellery, Eva Herzigova sent temperatures soaring in the Riviera. Chic?
Yes
45 %
No
54 %
Q14 - Bollywood actress and L'Oréal lovely Aishwarya Rai was radiant in this pink robe, accessorised with a Swarovski clutch. Did she pull off pink on the red carpet?
Yes
70 %
No
29 %
Q15 - Eva Longoria does the princess thang in tulle and frills. Does her fairytale frock get your vote?
Yes
40 %
No
59 %


  
 


Questions:

Fashion Editor
28/05/2008
Reader ranking:5/5 
Rank this page: 

