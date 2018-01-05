The jury's verdict!

Survey results: Q1 - Jury member Natalie Portman went for classic chic in a Chanel gown. Winner? Yes

78 % No

21 % Q2 - French beauty Vahina Giocante certainly likes to make a statement! Does her yellow muslin dress get your vote? Yes

20 % No

79 % Q3 - Does Penelope Cruz's immaculate white gown and Chopard jewellery do it for you? Yes

68 % No

31 % Q4 - L'Oréal face Doutzen Kroes was electric in Roberto Cavalli. Worth it? Yes

72 % No

27 % Q5 - Actress Aïssa Maiga plumped for a Dior gown and a pure Sixties look, from her chignon right down to her shoes. Swingin'? Yes

17 % No

82 % Q6 - Former Miss France Sonia Rolland opted for this flowing gown by red-carpet fave Elie Saab. Wise choice? Yes

83 % No

16 % Q7 - Madonna left her leotard behind, thankfully, and plumped for haute couture Chanel and Chopard diamonds. Is her outfit a winner? Yes

10 % No

89 % Q8 - Actress Ludivine Sagnier sported the girliest look on the red carpet, with her Marilyn curls and pink satin gown by Miu Miu...but does it get your thumbs up? Yes

65 % No

34 % Q9 - Cartier jewellery and a Dior gown for the gorgeous Monica Bellucci, statuesque as ever. Are you a fan of her contrasting look? Yes

61 % No

38 % Q10 - Loyal to YSL, Amira Casar wore a sequin dress by the French fashion house, teamed with dramatic Pierre Hardy shoes. Right choice? Yes

12 % No

87 % Q11 - Yellow is definitely the trend for summer, and Elsa Zylberstein is lovin' it. Your verdict? Yes

60 % No

39 % Q12 - Gwyneth Paltrow dares to bare in this Chanel dress with plunging V-neck. A bold choice, but was it the right one? Yes

55 % No

44 % Q13 - In a lacy Dior creation and Chopard jewellery, Eva Herzigova sent temperatures soaring in the Riviera. Chic? Yes

45 % No

54 % Q14 - Bollywood actress and L'Oréal lovely Aishwarya Rai was radiant in this pink robe, accessorised with a Swarovski clutch. Did she pull off pink on the red carpet? Yes

70 % No

29 % Q15 - Eva Longoria does the princess thang in tulle and frills. Does her fairytale frock get your vote? Yes

40 % No

59 %



