The jury's verdict!

|Q1 - Jury member Natalie Portman went for classic chic in a Chanel gown. Winner?
|Yes
|78 %
|No
|21 %
|Q2 - French beauty Vahina Giocante certainly likes to make a statement! Does her yellow muslin dress get your vote?
|Yes
|20 %
|No
|79 %
|Q3 - Does Penelope Cruz's immaculate white gown and Chopard jewellery do it for you?
|Yes
|68 %
|No
|31 %
|Q4 - L'Oréal face Doutzen Kroes was electric in Roberto Cavalli. Worth it?
|Yes
|72 %
|No
|27 %
|Q5 - Actress Aïssa Maiga plumped for a Dior gown and a pure Sixties look, from her chignon right down to her shoes. Swingin'?
|Yes
|17 %
|No
|82 %
|Q6 - Former Miss France Sonia Rolland opted for this flowing gown by red-carpet fave Elie Saab. Wise choice?
|Yes
|83 %
|No
|16 %
|Q7 - Madonna left her leotard behind, thankfully, and plumped for haute couture Chanel and Chopard diamonds. Is her outfit a winner?
|Yes
|10 %
|No
|89 %
|Q8 - Actress Ludivine Sagnier sported the girliest look on the red carpet, with her Marilyn curls and pink satin gown by Miu Miu...but does it get your thumbs up?
|Yes
|65 %
|No
|34 %
|Q9 - Cartier jewellery and a Dior gown for the gorgeous Monica Bellucci, statuesque as ever. Are you a fan of her contrasting look?
|Yes
|61 %
|No
|38 %
|Q10 - Loyal to YSL, Amira Casar wore a sequin dress by the French fashion house, teamed with dramatic Pierre Hardy shoes. Right choice?
|Yes
|12 %
|No
|87 %
|Q11 - Yellow is definitely the trend for summer, and Elsa Zylberstein is lovin' it. Your verdict?
|Yes
|60 %
|No
|39 %
|Q12 - Gwyneth Paltrow dares to bare in this Chanel dress with plunging V-neck. A bold choice, but was it the right one?
|Yes
|55 %
|No
|44 %
|Q13 - In a lacy Dior creation and Chopard jewellery, Eva Herzigova sent temperatures soaring in the Riviera. Chic?
|Yes
|45 %
|No
|54 %
|Q14 - Bollywood actress and L'Oréal lovely Aishwarya Rai was radiant in this pink robe, accessorised with a Swarovski clutch. Did she pull off pink on the red carpet?
|Yes
|70 %
|No
|29 %
|Q15 - Eva Longoria does the princess thang in tulle and frills. Does her fairytale frock get your vote?
|Yes
|40 %
|No
|59 %