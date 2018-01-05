Albums
Swimwear style
© Paule Ka
Question 5/5 :
How do you like your swimwear?
• High-cut and sexy
• Shorts-style
• Classic
• Original
• Feminine, with girly detailing
5
Holiday Shopping: Choosing A Bikini For Your Body Shape
Summer fashion trends
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
What To Wear If You're Skinny: Style Advice For Thin Girls
Fashion Editor
17/06/2008
Article Plan
Beachwear to match your body shape
▼
Swimwear and body shape test
Bottom shape and swimwear
Leg shape and swimwear
Physical flaw
Your swimwear style
Tall and slim body shape, flat bottom, small chest, boyish figure
Swimwear for tall and slim girls
Eres one-piece swimsuit, Raquel model
Etro bikini
Aqualexa one-piece swimsuit, Velutina model
Freemans pink embroidered string bikini
Rip Curl Sydney Bahia Dots bikini
Stella McCartney for Adidas swimsuit
Curvy, full-figured, round body shape
Swimwear for full-figured girls
Morgan floral swimsuit
Seafolly white swimsuit
Wolford white bikini
Speedo black bikini
Seafolly red swimsuit
Well-proportioned body shape
Swimwear for girls who are in proportion
Accessorize Polynesia patchwork bikini
Aqualexa bikini, Certina model
Princesse Tam-Tam bikini, Marina model
Melissa Odabash bikini, Nice model
Ted Baker Ikat print triangle bikini
Swimwear for pear-shaped bodies (large hips and bum)
Swimwear for pear-shaped girls
Aqualexa red bikini, Pruisona model
Aubade bikini, Ibiza model
Tommy Hilfiger striped swimsuit
Seafolly bikini
Accessorize bamboo ring bikini
Body shape featuring square shoulders and small hips
Swimwear for square-shouldered girls
Seafolly low-waisted bikini
Erès swimsuit, Hestia model
H&M orange Jungle bikini
Aqualexa black bikini, Epigi model
Seafolly striped bikini
