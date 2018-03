Dip dye is big news this season and beachwear has got in on the trend, and even if it won't be around next season, you can't go wrong with this bargain bikini! To avoid going OTT with the dip dye, opt for a classic bikini like this orange number to dress up a tan. The graduated colour on the top will tone down masculine-looking shoulders.



H&M Jungle bikini, £4.99

www.hm.com