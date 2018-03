Tall and slim body shape, flat bottom, small chest, boyish figure

You're slim if:

You're not that curvy, your waist is undefined, your bum's quite flat and your breasts are quite small.



Swimwear that will suit you

Enhance your curves to reduce the slightly boyish aspect of your figure, and think about defining your waist with cuts that add emphasis. Go for one-piece costumes with low-cut cups, and if you go for a bikini, try high-cut bottoms for added glam!



