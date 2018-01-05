>
Curvy, full-figured, round body shape

 
You're curvy if:
Your waist is relatively undefined, your hips stick out a bit and your curves are situated around your stomach and hips.

Swimwear that will suit you
Don't try to hide your bod! Wearing very little can make you reallise any extra ounces really aren't anything to worry about and make you look sexier. A bikini is definitely your best bet, provided it enhances your figure without highlighting your stomach too much. bikini tops that tie at the neck flatter your chest, and on your bottom half, you have a choice: either go for traditional bottoms that clinch your bum in, or follow this season's trends and opt for shorts-style bottoms. One-piece costumes also work well, especially ones with girly detailing, knots, prints and accessories.

