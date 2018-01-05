Well-proportioned body shape

You're in proportion if:

Your shoulders are narrow, your waist is well defined and you have curves in all the right places (your generous breasts and bum are your main assets).



Swimwear that suits you

You're lucky because almost all types of swimwear work with your figure.

High-waisted bottoms are in this season and could have been made for you. With your body shape, you can even mix and match different tops and bottoms. If you're very slim, try some of the sexy styles with knots at the side of the briefs. With a body like yours, it'd be rude not to!



> Check out our selection of swimwear designed for your body shape!