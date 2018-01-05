>
>

Swimwear for pear-shaped bodies (large hips and bum)

 
Swimwear for pear-shaped bodies (large hips and bum)
© DIm

You're pear-shaped if:
Your hips are larger than your chest and you have voluptuous curves, especially from the waist down.

Swimwear that will suit you
Your body shape is easier to find flattering swimwear for than you'd think. Go for classy cuts, but nothing too girly. Your body is womanhood personified: show it off, but do it elegantly! A shorts-style low-waisted bikini teamed with a balcony bra top will do wonders. If you're plumping for a cossie, go for low necklines in one colour or discreet prints so you don't weigh your figure down too much. Simplicity is the key, but matching colours, braids and ribbon detailing are all good choices.

> Check out our selection of swimwear designed for your body shape!




  
  
Fashion Editor
17/06/2008
Tags Essentials Spring - Summer
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The most beautiful villages in EuropePlay Our 2048 Game!
The Strict Rules the Royal Family Must FollowNext Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         