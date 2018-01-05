Swimwear for pear-shaped bodies (large hips and bum)

You're pear-shaped if:

Your hips are larger than your chest and you have voluptuous curves, especially from the waist down.



Swimwear that will suit you

Your body shape is easier to find flattering swimwear for than you'd think. Go for classy cuts, but nothing too girly. Your body is womanhood personified: show it off, but do it elegantly! A shorts-style low-waisted bikini teamed with a balcony bra top will do wonders. If you're plumping for a cossie, go for low necklines in one colour or discreet prints so you don't weigh your figure down too much. Simplicity is the key, but matching colours, braids and ribbon detailing are all good choices.



