Body shape featuring square shoulders and small hips

You're top-heavy if:

You have a wide build, little or no hips, and you're slender and athletic.



Swimwear that suits you

Glamorous, sophisticated cuts will break up the slightly masculine aspect of your figure. Don't skimp on the feminine detailing: ties, prints, floral details and the like.

All shapes suit your body, but a girly bikini top will enhance your top half and small bottoms will emphasise a pert bum. Go for whatever you fancy, as long as it's feminine enough!



