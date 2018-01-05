>
Get her look: Agyness Deyn
Agyness Deyn: is she the new Kate Moss?

 

At just 25, after swapping the chip shop from the podium and taking on a Hollywood stage name, the former Laura Hollins is being touted as the most exciting model of her generation. She has a style all of her own: elfin beauty, razor-sharp cheekbones, a touch of the eccentric about her and the same androgynous sex appeal as a young Miss Moss. And she's red hot right now. Agyness dethroned Kate as Tatler's Best Dressed Woman of the Year and also pipped her to Model of the Year at the British Fashion Awards.

But the down-to-earth Mancunian lass became a model by accident in a way: she was spotted by a photographer working in her local chip shop (even in a tabard and hairnet, her star quality must have shone through!). It's often said that Agyness' true passion is music, and she has her sights set on the pop charts as well as the podiums. She's sung vocals on The Five O’Clock Heroes' single Who and now has her own group, Gene Jacket. Is it only a matter of time before Agyness begins her own assault on the charts?

No surprises, then, that Agyness likes her rockers: she had a four-year relationship with The Paddingtons guitarist Josh Hubbard, and is now romancing Strokes guitarist Albert Hammond Junior.








  
  
Sarah Horrocks
11/07/2008
