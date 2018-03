Agyness Deyn's modelling contracts © Jean-Paul Gaultier Parfums Not content with taking over from Kate Moss as the face of Burberry, Agyness is also the face of Mulberry. She's done several Vogue covers, and one Jean Paul Gaultier picked her out to front his new scent Ma Dame.



Add to that a contract with New Look to be the face and bod of their collection by Giles Deacon, deals with Reebok and Shiseido, and you know there'll be no escaping Agyness on the billboards in the near future...