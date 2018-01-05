Agyness Deyn's style: Eighties flash colours



© Sipa



Bold fluorescent Eighties hues are Agyness' staples, and she mixes them up however she likes. She's a fan of red, pink and orange, which illuminate her porcelain skin and platinum crop - and are so blinding they have us reaching for our sunnies.



Steal her style

Bold, bright fashion, accessories and makeup are huge this summer, so go mad with colour for outfits that have character and boost your mood in an instant.



How to wear them

Die-hard fashionistas can dare to match fluo-coloured bright pieces with dark basics. Examples: pink jacket with black skinnies, yellow skinnies with a white tunic and orange dresses. If you're not convinced the bright look does it for you, opt for bright accessories: a red bag, turquoise trainers, orange belt or yellow scarf can instantly jazz up an outfit.