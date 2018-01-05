>
>
Get her look: Agyness Deyn
Article in images

Agyness Deyn's style: Eighties flash colours

 
Agyness Deyn's style: Eighties flash colours
© Sipa

Bold fluorescent Eighties hues are Agyness' staples, and she mixes them up however she likes. She's a fan of red, pink and orange, which illuminate her porcelain skin and platinum crop - and are so blinding they have us reaching for our sunnies.

Steal her style
Bold, bright fashion, accessories and makeup are huge this summer, so go mad with colour for outfits that have character and boost your mood in an instant.

How to wear them
Die-hard fashionistas can dare to match fluo-coloured bright pieces with dark basics. Examples: pink jacket with black skinnies, yellow skinnies with a white tunic and orange dresses. If you're not convinced the bright look does it for you, opt for bright accessories: a red bag, turquoise trainers, orange belt or yellow scarf can instantly jazz up an outfit.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
11/07/2008
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Oscars Red Carpet Pictures Discover the REAL names of these celebrities
The longest celebrity relationshipsTen men who you don’t want to marry
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         