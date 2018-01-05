Agyness Deyn's style: sailor stipes



Hello, sailor! Nautical stripes are back with a bang this year, and the trend hasn't passed Agyness by. She's been fashioning classy outfits out of her old childhood jumpers!



All those florals in our wardrobes are starting to look a bit tired, and stripes make a refreshing change - as long as you wear them the right way...



Stripes can either look like the last word in chic or like you've just stepped out in your PJs. To avoid making a faux pas of Titanic proportions, be original: mix horizontal and vertical stripes, wear jackets and blazers over stripy tees, and team long stripy dresses with high heels. NB: horizontal stripes weight down and widen the frame, so be careful with these. If you're curvy, vertical stripes lengthen the silhouette, so go for these for a slimming, lengthening effect.