Agyness Deyn's style : short trousers

Agyness Deyn © McMullan Co - Sipa

Agyness loves her three-quarter length trousers and jeans that show off her socks. The days when only Michael Jackson wore socks and shoes are over...



> Steal her style

On one condition only: either go for a total rock look or don't even think about leaving your house. You don't want to look like you've hitched your jeans up because they were dragging in the Glastonbury mud.



> How to wear them

Make like Agyness in the photo and team your flat shoes with cute coloured trainer liners. And with heels, make sure your trousers ride high enough so that your entire shoe is visible. Short trews go fabulously well with rock slogan tees, Doc Marten heels, masculine waistcoats and grey city pumps.





