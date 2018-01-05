Agyness Deyn's style



Fashion commandments state that if you're wearing checks, stripes, polka dots or prints, the rest of thy outfit should be plain...or they did, until Agyness came along and broke all the rules, mixing prints, layering colours and playing with contrasts like only she knows how to.



> Steal her style

Tear up the rule book and mix bold, flashy colours with graphic prints. Agy's original style reminds us of SATC's Carrie Bradshaw: once quirky, now iconic.



> How to wear them

The secret to clashing in style, ie without looking like a clown, is chic. You can get away with if it you keep it stylish, so always opt for fitted cuts: pretty belted jackets, straight-legged trousers, masculine waistcoats and heels to set your look off.









