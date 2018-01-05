>
>
Get her look: Agyness Deyn
Article in images

Agyness Deyn's style

 
Agyness Deyn's style
© Sipa

Fashion commandments state that if you're wearing checks, stripes, polka dots or prints, the rest of thy outfit should be plain...or they did, until Agyness came along and broke all the rules, mixing prints, layering colours and playing with contrasts like only she knows how to. 

> Steal her style
Tear up the rule book and mix bold, flashy colours with graphic prints. Agy's original style reminds us of SATC's Carrie Bradshaw: once quirky, now iconic.   

> How to wear them
The secret to clashing in style, ie without looking like a clown, is chic. You can get away with if it you keep it stylish, so always opt for fitted cuts: pretty belted jackets, straight-legged trousers, masculine waistcoats and heels to set your look off. 







  
  
Sarah Horrocks
11/07/2008
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Next Week's Hollyoaks SpoilersThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
This Week's Emmerdale SpoilersThis Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         