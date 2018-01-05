>
>
Get her look: Agyness Deyn
Article in images

Agyness Deyn's style: the masculine look

 
Agyness Deyn's style: the masculine look
Agyness Deyn © McMullan Co-Sipa

Chic, sober and oh so rock, the masculine look is pure Agyness. She channels retro dandy, borrowing jackets, blazers, braces, hats, ties and from her menfolk!

> Steal her style
The only catch with Agy's masculine look is that if you go for the full-on version it isn't always very sexy. We say pinch a couple of ideas without going overboard.

> How to wear it
In small doses, with girly outfits. Examples: masculin blazer with flowing dress, trousers with braces and a silk shirt, and a shirt-and-tie ensemble with a feminine skirt. Colour-wise, go for grey, black and navy.





  
  
Sarah Horrocks
11/07/2008
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Celebrities expecting babies in 2018Celebrity couples getting married in 2018
Sexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys The most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the years
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         