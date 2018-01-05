Agyness Deyn's style: the masculine look

Agyness Deyn © McMullan Co-Sipa

Chic, sober and oh so rock, the masculine look is pure Agyness. She channels retro dandy, borrowing jackets, blazers, braces, hats, ties and from her menfolk!



> Steal her style

The only catch with Agy's masculine look is that if you go for the full-on version it isn't always very sexy. We say pinch a couple of ideas without going overboard.



> How to wear it

In small doses, with girly outfits. Examples: masculin blazer with flowing dress, trousers with braces and a silk shirt, and a shirt-and-tie ensemble with a feminine skirt. Colour-wise, go for grey, black and navy.











