Agyness Deyn's accessories: colourful socks and knee highs

© Sipa

Colourful socks are Agyness' signature, and she rarely goes out without at least a pair of bright trainer liners, even with an evening dress.



Top marks to Agyness for daring to mix this rocky LBD with masculine heels, red socks, gloves and a Chanel bag - and getting away with it!