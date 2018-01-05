>
>
Get her look: Agyness Deyn
Article in images

The rise of Agyness

  

  
  
Sarah Horrocks
11/07/2008

Don't miss...
Oscars Red Carpet Pictures 100 baby names fit for a royal
Hot celebrity men in uniform30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your Day
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         