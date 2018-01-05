Albums
Get her look: Agyness Deyn
Article in images
Key looks
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Street Style | Style on the streets
London Fashion Week autumn/winter 2012-2013
Agyness Deyn
Sarah Horrocks
11/07/2008
Article Plan
Get her look: Agyness Deyn: steal her supermodel style
Agyness Deyn's CV: the supermodel's stats
Agyness Deyn: is she the new Kate Moss?
Agyness Deyn's modelling contracts
Key looks
Agyness Deyn's shoulder-pad jackets
Agyness Deyn's style: Eighties flash colours
Agyness Deyn's style: sailor stipes
Agyness Deyn's style : short trousers
Agyness Deyn's style
Agyness Deyn's style: the masculine look
Agyness Deyn's sunglasses
Agyness Deyn look: trainers
Agyness Deyn's accessories: colourful socks and knee highs
Agyness Deyn's hats
Agyness Deyn's Dr Martens
