>
>

Shape of shoulders in relation to choosing a wedding dress

 
Shape of shoulders in relation to choosing a wedding dress


Question 5/5 :

Your shoulders are:
 •  wide
 •  slim
 •  in proportion and round
 •  hefty
 •  skinny


  
  


5
Love & Sex Editor
29/04/2009


Don't miss...
Celebrity couples getting married in 2018Your Yearly Horoscopes 2017
Christmas 2013: The best gift ideas for menSudoku
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Sex Drive: The Differences Between Men & Women
10 Tips Guaranteed to Improve Your Foreplay
Oral Sex Tips: How To Give Him The Best Blow, Every Single Time
How To Spice Up Your Sex Life With Erotic Games
See all Love & Sex guides
Video: The secrets behind the way you hold your drink
See all Love & Sex videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         