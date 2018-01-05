Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Love & Sex
Dating
Relationship Advice
Sex Tips
Wedding
Understanding Men
Wedding Albums
Love Albums
All articles
Autumn Wedding Flower Bouquet Inspiration
Quiz: Are You Ready To Move In Together?
Albums
Wedding
All articles
Home
>
Love & Sex
>
Wedding
Shape of your waist and wedding dress
Question 3/5 :
How would you describe your waist?
• well defined
• slim
• not well defined
• slightly defined
• chubby
3
Holiday Shopping: Choosing A Bikini For Your Body Shape
A Real Woman Is Whatever The Hell She Wants To Be: How To Dress...
Choosing a perfect party dress
Lingerie: choosing and storing underwear, sexy lingerie, ladies...
Love & Sex Editor
29/04/2009
Article Plan
How to choose a wedding dress for your body shape
▼
Test: find your body shape and wedding dress styles that suit
Your breast size and selecting a wedding dress
Your waist
Hip shape and choosing a wedding dress
Shape of shoulders in relation to choosing a wedding dress
Wedding dresses for pear-shaped figures
Wedding dresses for hourglass figures
Wedding dresses for boyish figures
Wedding dresses for slim figures
Wedding dresses for top-heavy figures
Advice for trying on a wedding dress
Don't miss...
The most memorable movie kisses of all time
Homemade Valentine's Day cards
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringes
Latest…
05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Sex Drive: The Differences Between Men & Women
10 Tips Guaranteed to Improve Your Foreplay
Oral Sex Tips: How To Give Him The Best Blow, Every Single Time
How To Spice Up Your Sex Life With Erotic Games
See all Love & Sex guides
Video: The secrets behind the way you hold your drink
See all Love & Sex videos
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!