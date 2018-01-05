>
>

Wedding dresses for pear-shaped figures

 

- Wedding dresses for pear-shaped figures

You have a classic pear shape: slim on top and bottom heavy. You may also find you retain water around your hips and thighs.

Your assets: a sensual, feminine shape, often with delicate wrists and ankles.

Faux pas to avoid: don't wear a dress that clings to your bottom half too much. Only Beyoncé can get away with that - just!

Key style: flowing lines. Empire-line dresses are ideal for your body shape. The draped top half will highlight your chest while the flared lower part will flatter your curves. Another option is a bridal trouser suit: a close-fitting jacket that ends midway down your thighs coupled with wide trousers.

Plus: you could also balance out your shape with a boat neck top worn over a big skirt.

See our advice on wedding dress fittings




  
  
Love & Sex Editor
29/04/2009
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
The most memorable movie kisses of all timeHomemade Valentine's Day cards
Time management tips: Get more done in less timeHot celebrity men in uniform
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Sex Drive: The Differences Between Men & Women
10 Tips Guaranteed to Improve Your Foreplay
Oral Sex Tips: How To Give Him The Best Blow, Every Single Time
How To Spice Up Your Sex Life With Erotic Games
See all Love & Sex guides
Video: The secrets behind the way you hold your drink
See all Love & Sex videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         