Wedding dresses for pear-shaped figures You have a classic pear shape: slim on top and bottom heavy. You may also find you retain water around your hips and thighs.



Your assets: a sensual, feminine shape, often with delicate wrists and ankles.



Faux pas to avoid: don't wear a dress that clings to your bottom half too much. Only Beyoncé can get away with that - just!



Key style: flowing lines. Empire-line dresses are ideal for your body shape. The draped top half will highlight your chest while the flared lower part will flatter your curves. Another option is a bridal trouser suit: a close-fitting jacket that ends midway down your thighs coupled with wide trousers.



Plus: you could also balance out your shape with a boat neck top worn over a big skirt.



See our advice on wedding dress fittings









