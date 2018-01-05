Wedding dresses for hourglass figures You have an ultra-feminine hourglass figure (round on your top and bottom halves, with a slim waist). The only downside is that you're not very muscular, so you need to make sure you flatter your arms, thighs and bum.



Your assets: you have an incredibly sexy shape, so don't try to slim it down in anything too short or too tight.



Faux pas to avoid: don't hide your figure by wearing anything oversized which will drown your curves. If you've got 'em, flaunt 'em!



Key style: a corseted, laced bustier that will complement the shape of your hips. Wear it with a narrow, close-fitting skirt, or a flared skirt for a fairytale princess dress.



Plus: a sheath dress with a wraparound top will enhance your assets!



