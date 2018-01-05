>
>

Wedding dresses for hourglass figures

 

- Wedding dresses for hourglass figures

You have an ultra-feminine hourglass figure (round on your top and bottom halves, with a slim waist). The only downside is that you're not very muscular, so you need to make sure you flatter your arms, thighs and bum.

Your assets: you have an incredibly sexy shape, so don't try to slim it down in anything too short or too tight.

Faux pas to avoid: don't hide your figure by wearing anything oversized which will drown your curves. If you've got 'em, flaunt 'em!

Key style: a corseted, laced bustier that will complement the shape of your hips. Wear it with a narrow, close-fitting skirt, or a flared skirt for a fairytale princess dress. 

Plus: a sheath dress with a wraparound top will enhance your assets!

See our advice on wedding dress fittings

 




  
  
Love & Sex Editor
29/04/2009
Reader ranking:4.2/5 
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Oscars Red Carpet Pictures Ten men who you don’t want to marry
Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinnerNaturally beautiful celebrities
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Sex Drive: The Differences Between Men & Women
10 Tips Guaranteed to Improve Your Foreplay
Oral Sex Tips: How To Give Him The Best Blow, Every Single Time
How To Spice Up Your Sex Life With Erotic Games
See all Love & Sex guides
Video: The secrets behind the way you hold your drink
See all Love & Sex videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         