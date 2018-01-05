>
Wedding dresses for slim figures

 

- Wedding dresses for slim figures

You're slim and willowy, with very little definition at the waist and hips and a small chest.

Your assets: natural elegance. Almost anything looks good on you!

Faux pas to avoid: don't go over the top with ultra-clingy materials: they'll only accentuate your lack of curves.

Key style: volume! You can get away with crinoline, pleats, frills and flounces (as long as you're tall enough). Another option is a draped, Greek/Roman style gown, which will make you look a bit more fleshed out and totally statuesque.

Plus: Opt for a push-up bustier to give your assets a boost.

