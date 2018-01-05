Wedding dresses for boyish figures Your H-shaped body is boyish and athletic, like Cameron Diaz's (equal width shoulders and hips, a small chest and an undefined waist).



Your assets: a toned body and boobs that stay put!



Faux pas to avoid: don't wrap your figure up in layers of girly lace. It's better to embrace your feminine side with specific details rather than go all-out for lace or fancy materials.



Key style: balance your proportions. Fitted tops flatter your breasts, but avoid round necks or plunging necklines that don't suit small busts. Team with a flared A-line skirt with a belt at the waist or even a short puffed skirt.



If you want to accentuate your boyish figure, go for a white suit worn either with nothing underneath or over a pretty camisole or shirt. Don't forget to add a feminine touch by opting for glam heels!



Plus: why not go for a plunging V-neck... but at the back of your dress? This is really sexy but not too much for church!



