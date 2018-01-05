Wedding dresses for top-heavy figures You have a top-heavy figure (you're quite big built, with a generous chest, a slim bottom half and slim legs).



Your assets: your legs and chest.



Faux pas to avoid: don't wear clothing that clings to your stomach and waist (these areas tend to be prone to bloating).



Key style: anything that draws attention to the lower half of your body: an asymmetrical skirt or a dress with slits will subtly reveal a knee or bit of calf when you're dancing. Forget bustiers with too much detail - go for simple, vertical lines and halter necks.



Plus: go for a plunging V-neck to slim your bust.



