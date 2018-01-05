>
Wedding dresses for top-heavy figures

 

Wedding dresses for top-heavy figures

You have a top-heavy figure (you're quite big built, with a generous chest, a slim bottom half and slim legs).
  
Your assets: your legs and chest. 

Faux pas to avoid: don't wear clothing that clings to your stomach and waist (these areas tend to be prone to bloating).

Key style: anything that draws attention to the lower half of your body: an asymmetrical skirt or a dress with slits will subtly reveal a knee or bit of calf when you're dancing. Forget bustiers with too much detail - go for simple, vertical lines and halter necks.

Plus: go for a plunging V-neck to slim your bust.

Love & Sex Editor
29/04/2009
