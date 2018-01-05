>
Spring - Summer

Celebrity holiday fashion: what the stars wore on the beach


- Celebrity holiday fashion: what the stars wore on the beach



The A-list can't afford the luxury of letting their style standards slip on holiday. Socks and sandals, jelly shoes and bum bags? Not for this lot: they've been battling it out to see who can look the hottest on the beach! Tell us what you think they got spot on and what made you think "oops, should have brought a kaftan!" by voting for your hits and misses. 


CA, CLI, SH

  
Sarah Horrocks
11/08/2008
Spring - Summer
Latest… 05/01/2018
