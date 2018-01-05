>
Spring - Summer
A-list holiday style: who looked fab on the beach?

Naomi Campbell's beach look

 

© Sipa - Naomi Campbell's beach look
© Sipa

St Tropez regular Naomi shows off her lithe bod in a black bikini. We can't help but notice the fiery model seems to be having a heated conversation with someone on the phone - heads down...

Love her opaque bottoms and slightly see-through top: chic and glam.

Lose the slightly bizarre necklace that hangs right down to her waist.


Question 2/11 :

What do you think of Naomi Campbell's outfit?
 •  Hit
 •  Miss


  
  


Questions: 2


Sarah Horrocks
11/08/2008

