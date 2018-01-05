>
>
>
Spring - Summer
A-list holiday style: who looked fab on the beach?

Pink's beach fashion

 

© Sipa - Pink's beach fashion
© Sipa


Pink isn't the kind of gal to spend her hols staked out on a beach towel. The singer likes to burn off her boundless energy on the beach, and opted for this safari get-up in Malibu recently.

Love the low-waisted khaki shorts that show off her toned bod, and the leopard print top for a sexy touch.

Lose the sunburn, and the black headscarf/hat - in the middle of summer?!


Question 3/11 :

What do you think of Pink's outfit?
 •  Hit
 •  Miss


  
  


Questions: 3


Sarah Horrocks
11/08/2008

Don't miss...
Winter nail inspirationThe most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the years
Delicious ideas for Pancake DayPlay Our 2048 Game!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         