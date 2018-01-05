Pink's beach fashion

|
A-list holiday style: who looked fab on the beach?
Pink isn't the kind of gal to spend her hols staked out on a beach towel. The singer likes to burn off her boundless energy on the beach, and opted for this safari get-up in Malibu recently.
Love the low-waisted khaki shorts that show off her toned bod, and the leopard print top for a sexy touch.
Lose the sunburn, and the black headscarf/hat - in the middle of summer?!
Sarah Horrocks
11/08/2008
