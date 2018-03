Kate Beckinsale on holiday © Sipa









Van Helsing actress Kate enjoys a family holiday with her daughter Lily in Malibu.



Love the romantic Sixties-style little white dress with lace detailing. Summery and stylish.



Lose the red sunnies. Bright, colourful frames are in, make no mistake, but they clash with the virginal dress.





Question 5/11 :



What do you think of Kate Beckinsale's lacy dress? • Hit • Miss