Reese Witherspoon au naturel

A-list holiday style: who looked fab on the beach?
Walk The Line Oscar-winner Reese, 32, who is dating Jake Gyllenhaal since her divorce from Ryan Philippe, gets a dose of Vitamin D. Paparazzi-shy Reese keeps her look understated in a dark frock and pretty hair band.
Love the orange garland which gives her outfit an injection of colour.
Lose the baggy cut. If you've got a body like Reese's, there's no need to keep it hidden away!
Sarah Horrocks
11/08/2008
