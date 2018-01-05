>
Spring - Summer
A-list holiday style: who looked fab on the beach?

Reese Witherspoon au naturel

 

Reese Witherspoon au naturel
© Sipa


Walk The Line Oscar-winner Reese, 32, who is dating Jake Gyllenhaal since her divorce from Ryan Philippe, gets a dose of Vitamin D. Paparazzi-shy Reese keeps her look understated in a dark frock and pretty hair band.

Love the orange garland which gives her outfit an injection of colour.

Lose the baggy cut. If you've got a body like Reese's, there's no need to keep it hidden away!


What do you think of Reese Witherspoon's outfit?
Sarah Horrocks
11/08/2008

