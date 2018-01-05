Reese Witherspoon au naturel © Sipa



Walk The Line Oscar-winner Reese, 32, who is dating Jake Gyllenhaal since her divorce from Ryan Philippe, gets a dose of Vitamin D. Paparazzi-shy Reese keeps her look understated in a dark frock and pretty hair band.



Love the orange garland which gives her outfit an injection of colour.



Lose the baggy cut. If you've got a body like Reese's, there's no need to keep it hidden away!





