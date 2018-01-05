>
Spring - Summer
A-list holiday style: who looked fab on the beach?

Elle Macpherson's beach fashion

 

© Sipa - Elle Macpherson's beach fashion
© Sipa




The Aussie model and actress shoots an ad for Revlon in Sydney. Flawless as ever, The Body may be forty-something but she's lost none of her sex appeal.

Love the sunkissed bikini, which is the perfect shade for her skin, and the chic strategically-placed ring.

Lose the hat. It looks like something Kenny Chesney or Keith Urban would wear.


What do you think of Elle Macpherson's outfit?
 •  Hit
 •  Miss


  
  


Sarah Horrocks
11/08/2008

