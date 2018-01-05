Elle Macpherson's beach fashion

|
A-list holiday style: who looked fab on the beach?
The Aussie model and actress shoots an ad for Revlon in Sydney. Flawless as ever, The Body may be forty-something but she's lost none of her sex appeal.
Love the sunkissed bikini, which is the perfect shade for her skin, and the chic strategically-placed ring.
Lose the hat. It looks like something Kenny Chesney or Keith Urban would wear.
Sarah Horrocks
11/08/2008
