Spring - Summer
A-list holiday style: who looked fab on the beach?

Jenny McCarthy's beach fashion

 

© Sipa - Jenny McCarthy's beach fashion
© Sipa




Jenny McCarthy and actor Jim Carrey stroll hand in hand along the sand. Twice-divorced Jim has credited former Playboy Playmate Jenny with helping him overcome depression. The pair have been together for three years.

This photo was taken before Jim borrowed Jen's cossie and wore it as a mankini, Borat-style. We've spared you the pic.

Love the sexy cut that fits Jenny's curves like a glove.

Lose the aviator sunnies that make for slight 70s overkill - bug frames would have looked much better.


Question 11/11 :

What do you think of Jenny McCarthy's outfit?
 •  Hit
 •  Miss


  
  


Questions: 11
Sarah Horrocks
11/08/2008

