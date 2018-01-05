Jenny McCarthy's beach fashion © Sipa







Jenny McCarthy and actor Jim Carrey stroll hand in hand along the sand. Twice-divorced Jim has credited former Playboy Playmate Jenny with helping him overcome depression. The pair have been together for three years.



This photo was taken before Jim borrowed Jen's cossie and wore it as a mankini, Borat-style. We've spared you the pic.



Love the sexy cut that fits Jenny's curves like a glove.



Lose the aviator sunnies that make for slight 70s overkill - bug frames would have looked much better.





