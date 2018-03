Checked shirt by Marlboro Classics © Marlboro Classics

Information: Checked shirts bring a real Western touch to casuals. This one goes with anything from jeans to minis to shorts, and it's made of wool so it will keep you warm all winter.Checked shirt, Marlboro Classics, £100Information: www.marlboroclassics.valentinofashiongroup.com