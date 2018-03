When it's biting cold outside and you've been hurtling down the slopes all day (or just freezing in the office), there's nothing better than coming home to a proper chalet meal by an open fire. Hearty, traditional meat and cheese recipes warm you up a treat, so even though we can't stretch to a skiing holiday in the Alps this year we can always enjoy a bit of traditional Alpine chalet cuisine to brighten up winter evenings.



Come in from the cold, kick off your snow boots and enjoy some good old-fashioned Alpine favourites. They're simple, easy and filling - just what you need for cosy meals with friends and family.



Create your own menu from our selection of starters, mains and puds.





