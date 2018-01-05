>
Meat

8 different ways with lamb: lamb recipes, nutritional information and cooking tips

Roast lamb with all the trimmings is traditional on Easter Sunday, but lamb can be enjoyed all year round for its distinctive taste and aroma. Here's our pick of the best traditional and exotic lamb recipes for you to try...

If you love your classic traditional recipes, we've plenty to tempt you with such as leg of lamb and casserole, and should you fancy mixing it up a bit, a lamb tajine, sautéed lamb with ginger or lamb with aubergine would also go down a treat.

Have a look at the nutritional information for lamb, see our chef's explanation of the different parts used for cooking and the many different ways of cooking with lamb.




